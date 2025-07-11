Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons is an Emmy Award-nominated, searing three-part investigative documentary that unpacks the rise and spectacular fall of the iconic lingerie empire. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer, the series peels back the glossy surface to reveal the brand’s deep ties to power, money, and scandal — including its connection to billionaire CEO Les Wexner and his controversial relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Angels & Demons explores how the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and systemic exploitation collided to bring down one of the most powerful brands in modern culture.

MODTV founder and director Karen Morrison served as Consulting Producer on the docu-series, and we licensed exclusive backstage footage from Victoria’s Secret fashion shows from our fashion film archive. The documentary series originally aired on Hulu in the U.S. and is currently available to stream on Apple TV and Disney+ worldwide.

Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons (2022)

Director: Matt Tyrnauer

Executive Producers: Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser, Brandon Carroll, Elizabeth Rogers

Produced by Altimeter Films & Film 45

MODTV Fashion Film Archive spans over three decades and features rare behind-the-scenes content with top designers, makeup artists, hair stylists and supermodels — documenting the evolution of fashion from the late ’90s to present day. We work exclusively with documentary producers on select projects. To license fashion video content — including designer interviews, and backstage beauty moments — please submit your request via our Fashion Film Licensing Contact Form.