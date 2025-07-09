Kingdom of Dreams is a four-part documentary series from Emmy Award-winning producers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, exploring the dramatic evolution of the fashion industry from the early 1990s to the 2010s — an era defined by radical creativity, cultural shifts, and corporate dominance.

The series captures the rise of visionary designers including John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford, and examines the empires built by fashion’s most powerful conglomerates: LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and Kering’s François Pinault. With behind-the-scenes access, Kingdom of Dreams reveals how artistry and ambition collided to reshape the global fashion landscape. Commissioned by Sky UK, the series is currently streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

MODTV licensed select footage from our fashion film archive for the series, providing rare glimpses behind the scenes of one of fashion’s most pivotal decades.

Kingdom of Dreams (2022)

Creators and Executive Producers: Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui

Produced by Misfit Entertainment

Directed by Camilla Hall and Nick Green

MODTV Fashion Film Archive spans over three decades and features exclusive content with top designers, makeup artists, and supermodels — documenting the evolution of fashion from the ’90s to the present day. We work exclusively with documentary producers on select projects. To license fashion video content — including designer interviews, and backstage beauty moments — please submit your request via our Fashion Film Licensing Contact Form.