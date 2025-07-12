In VOGUE: The 90s is a six-part documentary series that explores one of fashion’s most transformative decades, charting the rise of the supermodel, the dominance of designer-led brands, and the cultural forces that shaped the industry’s global influence.

Told through the lens of Vogue’s most influential editors — including Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman, and Hamish Bowles — the series reveals how fashion in the 1990s became a reflection of identity, celebrity, and power.

Produced by Vogue Studios, Condé Nast Entertainment, and Raw TV, the series features original interviews and archival material, including exclusive footage licensed from MODTV’s fashion archive showcasing Tom Ford’s groundbreaking collections for Gucci — pivotal moments that helped define the designer as a global cultural icon.

IN VOGUE: The 90s (2024)

Produced by Raw TV, Vogue Studios, Condé Nast Entertainment

Streaming on Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+

MODTV Fashion Film Archive spans over three decades and features rare behind-the-scenes content with top designers, makeup artists, hair stylists and supermodels — documenting the evolution of fashion from the ’90s through the 2000s to present day. We work exclusively with documentary producers on select projects. If you’re inquiring about licensing fashion video content for editorial use submit a request via our Fashion Film Licensing Contact Form.