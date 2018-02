Go behind the scenes of TOM FORD’s Men’s FW18 Show at the Park Avenue Armory, featuring the dewy skin Runway Look for Men using the TOM FORD for Men Skincare and Grooming Collection.

Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. DP Cameraman: Giovanni Sicignano. Camera Karen Morrison. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

