Stella McCartney Talks ‘POP’ Her New Fragrance

Stella McCartney talks to us about her new fragrance ‘POP’ and the campaign starring Grimes, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Kenya Kinski-Jones and Amandla Stenberg.

“In the world of beauty, I really want to create something that feels really now, that pops right now.” I was just really excited; I have two young girls, and I have alot of younger friends, and they really inspired me. The cap is incorporated into the bottle, you can throw it into your bag, it’s a beautiful fresh, vibrant scent.

POP is the third fragrance for McCartney, and this one is aimed at millennials. “I wanted the casting to be young women about to pop who have something to say. Stella chose girls that are young, modern and I want the world of beauty for the next generation to be something a bit more that we can identify with.”

The film for POP was directed by Melina Matsoukas and features four very different young girls. Performance artist Lourdes ‘Lola Leon’, Madonna’s daughter; musician Grimes, actress and campaigner Amandla Stenberg and animal activist Kenya Kinski-Jones.

Kenya told us she loved being in the film and said it was an unforgettable experience and so about now “the spirit of Pop is being in the moment, about being apologetic about who you are.”

Watch our video interview with Stella McCartney and Kenya Jones now and for more information and to shop visit StellaMCartney.Com

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. Camera: Giovanni Sicignano. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

