Hairstylist Paul Hanlon Fashion Week Backstage

Paul Hanlon is one of fashions rising stars; this 39-year-old Brit creates the looks for Moschino, Giambattista Valli and Louis Vuitton and Gucci. There is always a sense of rebellion and uniqueness to what Paul Hanlon creates.

His signature style is to celebrate individuality – he says he doesn’t like “cookie cutter” looks where every girl on the runway looks the same. “I always want my hair to feel that it has an emotion to it. You question how the girl got there. People don’t know me for doing glamorous hair. I like to see hair that you don’t see the technique in it, and then you question how it got there, where the girl’s come from. So there is always a tension to it and there’s something broken about it. I like to do the kind of hair where you can make it a little more personal because everybody is different. And where I’m based, in London, there’s a punk attitude; there’s a slight rebelliousness to what we consider beautiful.”