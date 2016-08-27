Pat McGrath: Flawless Beauty at Stella McCartney


Pat McGrath Max Factor Global Creative Design Director takes us backstage at Paris Fashion Week at Stella McCartney and shows us how to create the flawless, natural beauty look perfect for Spring Summer.

THE LOOK:  As Pat McGrath explained to us backstage the look is simple – it’s all about perfected flawless skin, natural eyes with rich lashes. For product info and to shop the collection visit MaxFactor online.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director.  Camera: Giovanni Sicignano.   A production of MODTV Fashion Network. Produced by MODTV in association with Max Factor UK.

