Olivier Rousteing on Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and His Balmain Army

Empowered. Strong. Confident. These words exemplify how it feels to be a part of the ferocious clique of supermodels, “It” girls, and starlets that make up Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain Army. Watch MODTV’s exclusive behind-the-scenes film for Allure Magazine featuring Olivier Rousteing and his Balmain Army – Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Jourdan Dunn, Bhumika Arora and Josephine Skriver.

Backstage at Balmain Gigi Hadid told me she feels stronger when she wears Balmain and can feel the brand’s 31-year-old creative director Olivier Rousteing’s energy in his creations.

“Obviously I love Olivier as a person, but as a designer, I think he is so awesome. He always brings a different element to the fashion week, and there is nothing like his pieces. I feel like I fall in love with a different part of every look. I just slip on his clothes, and I feel stronger.”

Gigi who is currently dating singer Zayn Malik – believes the French-born Olivier Rousteing hand picks powerful women, he wants to grace the catwalk in his fashion show and to be a part of the Balmain Army. “He really picks girls that he thinks has a strong look, he wants beautiful, powerful women, and I think that energy we feel from him and his clothes.”

And fellow model Jourdan Dunn, 26, credits the star for standing up for diversity and including women of all ethnicities in his presentations and campaigns. “What Olivier stands for? He stands for diversity. He is all about championing that always, in the shows, and his collections, he is showing women of all ethnicity, it is a strong thing to be a part of. You definitely feel that when you’re walking down the runway in these beautiful garments, you feel empowered.”

Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima is grateful Olivier is open to embracing the modern woman with his designs and commercials. “I feel grateful when I see designers like Olivier embracing the modern woman.” Watch our exclusive Balmain video now and read the story on Allure.Com

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. DP Cameraman: Giovanni Sicignano. Camera Karen Morrison. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

