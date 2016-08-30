We’re so honored. MODTV Fashion Video Podcast has been named one of British Vogue’s Best Podcasts of 2016. British Vogue’s editors picked their Top 20 Podcasts for 2016 and selected MODTV Fashion Podcast and several of their “essential” shows including Serial, This American Life, Startup and The New Yorker Radio Hour.

Read the full story on British Vogue

MODTV Fashion Video Podcast launched at iTunes in 2006 and gives viewers a VIP all-access pass at fashion week in New York, Milan and Paris. Each episode goes behind the scenes with the world’s top models, fashion designers, photographers and backstage beauty hair and makeup pros. Our series has been downloaded over 25 million times and is seen in 155 countries, reaching millennials who are passionate about fashion, beauty and style. In 2015 our show was named “Best Fashion Podcast” by Harper’s Bazaar, Highsnobiety and Bustle.

MODTV Fashion Podcast was created by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director of MODTV.

Subscribe MODTV Fashion Video Podcast iTunes | Android | RSS