Kendall Jenner takes us backstage at Fendi 90th Anniversary Couture show by Karl Lagerfeld at the legendary Trevi Fountain in Rome.

“It’s an amazing, timeless brand, every piece you see you can tell there is love and care put into it” Kendall said before the show. “I just think the brand is just so amazing, every time I get to work with them and I walk in and see the clothing, the shoes, bags and the accessories I’m always in awe”.

Karl Lagerfeld has been Creative Director for Fendi for over 50 years and explained the historic show at the Trevi Fountain was inspired by Danish illustrator Kay Nielsen “there is a kind of fairytale story because the theme of the collection is “Legends and Fairytales” it’s a feeling and a mood”.

The models walked on a plexiglass catwalk across the water with the famous fountains and pools form the 1960’s film, La Dolce Vita. This was the first fashion show to take place at the Italian landmark.

“In 2012 Fendi restored the Trevi Fountain, and we thought could you imagine if we could do a show here” Silvia Fendi explained backstage before the show, “it’s the best way to celebrate 90 years of stories”.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. Camera: Giovanni Sicignano. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

