KAIA GERBER : The Next Supermodel

Meet Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s 14 year old daughter and modeling’s next big thing. We spoke to Kaia backstage at Public School – it was her first New York Fashion Week and she was so excited to be there and happy to chat with us about her hot modeling career.

Kaia Gerber is signed with IMG Models globally and just shot the cover of Vogue Paris with her mom Cindy Crawford photographed by Mario Testino. She also appears in campaigns for Alexander Wang Spring 2016 and Chrome Hearts and has also shot with Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

