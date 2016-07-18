KAIA GERBER : The Next Supermodel


By: on Jul 18, 2016, 00:53.
0 Comments

Meet Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s 14 year old daughter and modeling’s next big thing. We spoke to Kaia backstage at Public School  – it was her first New York Fashion Week and she was so excited to be there and happy to chat with us about her hot modeling career.

Kaia Gerber is signed with IMG Models globally and just shot the cover of Vogue Paris with her mom Cindy Crawford photographed by Mario Testino.  She also appears in campaigns for Alexander Wang Spring 2016 and Chrome Hearts and has also shot with Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. A production of MODTV Fashion Network

Subscribe MODTV Fashion Video Podcast   iTunes | Android | RSS

play play

TAGS: , , , , ,

AUTHOR BIO

Karen Morrison is an award-winning digital producer, video director and journalist with a passion for fashion and beauty. Founder of MODTV the #1 fashion video podcast at iTunes, named one of British Vogue's "Best Podcasts of 2016". A contributor at Conde Nast Karen created the Allure Backstage beauty series and produces brand content for some of the world's most influential uxury brands. Follow Karen on Twitter, Instagram and Google+

Add a Comment



  Instagram
Follow

Get every new post delivered to your Inbox

Join other followers: