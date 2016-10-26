Sam McKnight – Why Gigi, Cara and Karl Lagerfeld Adore this Hair Genius

Find out why Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne adore hair genius Sam McKnight and why Karl Lagerfeld says he is the “best hair stylist in the world.”

Sam McKnight is a professional hair stylist and legend who’s been working in fashion for 40 years. Sam was Princess Diana’s stylst for seven years and he’s styled every supermodel on the planet from Cindy Crawford to Kate Moss, who is also one of his closest friends.

“Sam has been doing this so long, he is a genius. He just flips his finger and the hair looks amazing”, Gigi Hadid told us backstsage at Balmain Spring 2017 collection in Paris.

Sam’s new book “Hair by Sam McKnight’, published by Rizzoli was released this week, it’s a personal visual diary of his remarkable career, “it’s forty years of fashion through hair”.

Sam creates the looks for the biggest fashion runway shows in the world, including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and DSquared2 and has been working with Karl Lagerfeld for the last decade. We’ve been filming backstage with Sam during that entire time and had the opportunity to produce this mini-documentary film about Sam McKnight for Allure Magazine. Featuring interviews with Karl Lagerfeld, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss and Doutzen Kroes.

Read more about Sam McKnight’s career, his new book and his advice on how to make it in fashion on Allure.Com.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. Camera: Giovanni Sicignano, Karen Morrison. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

