Giuseppe Zanotti Fall 2016 Collection ft Imaan Hammam


By: on Sep 07, 2016, 23:34.
0 Comments

Get an exclusive first look at Giuseppe Zanotti Fall 2016 Collection with model Imaan Hamman and Kyle Anderson Style and Accessories Editor, Marie Claire USA.

“The mood is cool. Everything Giuseppe does is cool – he’s like the icon of cool footwear, and handbags and costume jewelry. There is is always a young, fun vibe, a slight rock and roll vibe to everything he does” Kyle told us backstage at the invitation-only presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

For Fall Giuseppe said he was inspired by the late 70’s disco and the supermodels of the 80’s, “it’s a global collection for all the women of the world”. Zanotti is the Italian designer known for his sculptural, jeweled heels, luxury sneakers, handbags, jewelry and leather ready-to-wear. He dresses the coolest people in Hollywood and some most beautiful women in the world from Jennifer Lopez to Gisele. It was no surprise that we found one of the hottest models Imaan Hammam at the presentation, ‘I’m in love with all the shoes – they are amazing”.

Giuseppe Zanotti collections are distributed in 75 countries worldwide. Discover more and shop the collection online at GiuseppeZanotti.Com

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director.  Camera: Giovanni Sicignano.   A production of MODTV Fashion Network

Subscribe MODTV Fashion Video Podcast   iTunes | Android | RSS

play play

TAGS: , , , ,

AUTHOR BIO

Karen Morrison is an award-winning digital producer, video director and journalist with a passion for fashion and beauty. Founder of MODTV the #1 fashion video podcast at iTunes, named one of British Vogue's "Best Podcasts of 2016". A contributor at Conde Nast Karen created the Allure Backstage beauty series and produces brand content for some of the world's most influential uxury brands. Follow Karen on Twitter, Instagram and Google+

Add a Comment



  Instagram
Follow

Get every new post delivered to your Inbox

Join other followers: