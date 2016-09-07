Giuseppe Zanotti Fall 2016 Collection ft Imaan Hammam

Get an exclusive first look at Giuseppe Zanotti Fall 2016 Collection with model Imaan Hamman and Kyle Anderson Style and Accessories Editor, Marie Claire USA.

“The mood is cool. Everything Giuseppe does is cool – he’s like the icon of cool footwear, and handbags and costume jewelry. There is is always a young, fun vibe, a slight rock and roll vibe to everything he does” Kyle told us backstage at the invitation-only presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

For Fall Giuseppe said he was inspired by the late 70’s disco and the supermodels of the 80’s, “it’s a global collection for all the women of the world”. Zanotti is the Italian designer known for his sculptural, jeweled heels, luxury sneakers, handbags, jewelry and leather ready-to-wear. He dresses the coolest people in Hollywood and some most beautiful women in the world from Jennifer Lopez to Gisele. It was no surprise that we found one of the hottest models Imaan Hammam at the presentation, ‘I’m in love with all the shoes – they are amazing”.

Giuseppe Zanotti collections are distributed in 75 countries worldwide. Discover more and shop the collection online at GiuseppeZanotti.Com

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. Camera: Giovanni Sicignano. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

