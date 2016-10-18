Designer Giambattista Valli told us he cast Gigi Hadid in his Spring 2016 show because he felt she embodies the spirit of his woman, “She’s perfectly beautiful, and so stunning and so real“.

American born Gigi Hadid is 20 years old and is signed to IMG models and is a social media superstar with over 7.2 million Instagram followers. She has appeared in Sports Illustrated and is one of the faces of Maybelline New York. During the recent Spring 2016 fashion month, Gigi walked in some of the world’s hottest designer fashion shows including Anna Sui, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace and Balmain.

Backstage at Giambattista Valli Spring 2016 show supermodel Gigi Hadid speaks to us about body-shaming on social media and the impact of the bold viral post that she recently shared with her Instagram followers. Hadid had received numerous negative comments on the popular social media app, with some criticizing her curves, slightly jumpy walk and reality show pedigree. On September 28th she defended herself with a passionate, heartfelt post on her Instagram feed:

“No, I don’t have the same body type as the other models in shows… You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I’m a hard worker that’s confident in myself, one that came at a time where the fashion industry was ready for a change.” @GigiHadid

We caught up with Gigi Hadid backstage at the Giambattista Valli show in Paris to find out more about her empowering message for women everywhere.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. Camera: Giovanni Sicignano. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

Subscribe MODTV Fashion Video Podcast: iTunes | Android | RSS