Get the Look: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016


By: on Dec 07, 2016, 18:20.
Get the look of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016 and get the gorgeous makeup look by makeup artist Tom Pecheux. Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid take us backstage with VS Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Romee Strijd. The makeup look is beyond glow-y, beyond bright-eyed, and of course, beyond sexy. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux told Allure how to try the look at home.

“The makeup today is a mix of a French glow—natural, effortless skin—and a very Hollywood glamour makeup on the eyes, plus a glossy lip,” Pecheux said. “Victoria’s Secret is bringing wings to the girls, I’m bringing me to the wings of the eyes of the girls.”  Watch Tom demo the look above, then learn how to get the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show makeup look on Allure.Com.  Video by MODTV for Allure Magazine.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director.  Camera: Giovanni Sicignano, Karen Morrison.   A production of MODTV Fashion Network

