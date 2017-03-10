Chanel Fall 2017 Backstage x Karl Lagerfeld

Go backstage at Chanel Fall 2017 Ready to Wear show with designer Karl Lagerfeld, supermodel Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp, Pharrell Williams and Lily Allen.

This season, Karl Lagerfeld projects Chanel into space. At the Launch Center N°5 in the heart of the Grand Palais, near the foot of an immense 121 feet-high rocket, 90 models reach for the stars wearing boots that glitter like diamond constellations and headbands embroidered with crystals or faux pearls. “It’s a journey through the sky, to the heart of constellations, in the wake of the astronaut Thomas Pesquet,” explains the designer.

The show was simply out of this world! There were astronaut prints and planet-shaped minaudières, but Lagerfeld also sent out subtle nods to the great era of space exploration, in the form of mod ’60s shift dresses and cap-toe go-go boots. Top models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked in the show, one of the hottest collections at Paris Fashion Week.

The iconic tweed suit is transformed with subtle trompe-l’oeil: square sleeves appear to emerge from a superimposed vest, while wrists are covered with long, silvery fingerless gloves. Beneath tweed skirts, dresses and coats, Bermuda shorts peek out in black, white, silver and grey punctuated with hints of color. Flashing with electric blue and purple, slender silhouettes sparkle with sequins, iridescent thread and crystal embroidery, as well as metallic and beaded braids.

Watch our exclusive Chanel Fall 2017 backstage film here now. Download the episode on our Podcast at Apple iTunes.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. DP Cameraman: Giovanni Sicignano. Camera Karen Morrison. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

