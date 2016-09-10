Karl Lagerfeld takes us inside his Chanel Fall 2016/17 “Front Row Only” Ready to Wear Collection at Paris Fashion Week where all 3,000 guests were invited to sit front row. The decor was reminiscent of the salons at 31 Rue Cambon, where Gabrielle Chanel presented her designs.

“People complain they can’t see the clothes because they are too far away; this season everyone is front row” – Karl Lagerfeld.

We loved all the new accessories. Boaters, helmets and riding hats in tweed, felt or leather were fastened by straps adorned with byzantine crosses, pearls or camellias. Models walked down the runway in boots with horizontal lacing or loafers with heels that accentuated a modern attitude. Witty accessories such as cat cuffs, emoticon jewelry, and bobbin and coat-hanger handbags punctuated the silhouette.

Post show, Karl Lagerfeld told us about the gorgeous beauty look of the show by Tom Pecheux, and why he loves working with the hottest “models of the moment” Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Featuring interviews with Chanel ambassadress Willow Smith and music mogul Pharrell Williams.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. Camera: Giovanni Sicignano. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

