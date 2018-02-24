Burberry Backstage 2018 Wendy Rowe & Cara Delevingne

Watch our Burberry Backstage 2018 exclusive video with makeup artist Wendy Rowe and top model Cara Delevingne at Burberry February 2018 – Christopher Bailey’s final Collection. Some of the world’s iconic supermodels from Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss, Edie Campbell and Adowa Aboah were there to celebrate this seminal night in the brand’s history.

Wendy Rowe has been working with Christopher Bailey for 16 years. As the Artistic Consultant for Burberry Beauty, she creates the makeup looks for the fashion shows and advertising campaigns and designs the beauty range. Wendy’s role is all about taking Christopher’s vision for Burberry and translating it for the British woman. As she explains backstage, “this year it was all about creating the purest form of the models’ own beauty; just showing off what they were naturally born with”.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne loves Wendy’s natural, cool-girl approach to beauty and admits that she as “taught her so much about makeup”. British Model of the year Adowa Aboah adores Rowe because “she knows how to bring out your inner beauty, everything she does makes you look better”.

I met Wendy Rowe at her first Burberry show in 2002 and have filmed backstage with her for over a decade. So when Wendy asked me to come to London to film behind the scenes with her at Christopher Bailey’s final show I was honoured.

Watch the emotions unfold as Wendy Rowe takes you backstage for Christopher Bailey’s last season at the helm after 17 years heading up Burberry. Discover more about Wendy Rowe on her beauty blog WendyRowe.Com

Executive Producer & Director, and Interviews by Karen Morrison, DP Cameraman: Giovanni Sicignano. Camera Karen Morrison. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

