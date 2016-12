Designer Olivier Rousteing takes us backstage at his Balmain Spring 2017 Collection in Paris with Gigi Hadid and his supermodel goddesses Josephine Skriver, Romee Stijd, Sara Sampaio, Doutzen Kroes and Isabeli Fontana. Hair by Sam McKnight. Makeup by Tom Pecheux.

Interviews by Karen Morrison, Executive Producer & Director. Camera: Giovanni Sicignano, Karen Morrison. A production of MODTV Fashion Network.

